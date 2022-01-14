After Hours: Prativa Mohapatra, VP & MD, Adobe India

Mohapatra believes that building a sustainable world is foundational to the success of businesses, customers, and communities

The Job

I have always loved technology and felt passionately about the massive role that tech-enabled solutions play in transforming lives. Working at the intersection of business and technology, my role at Adobe allows me to further my passion for partnering with organisations, government, individuals, and societies at large to enable technological advances that reshape the new world we live in.

While this information technology revolution started with the desktop era decades ago, over the years, the pace of innovation has rapidly advanced and today we are in a time when technological shifts happen in months rather than years. As we move forward, I hope that technology can lead us to drive change on a parallel path that we have shown slow progress on — finding new ways to conserve natural resources in everything we do. I believe that building a sustainable world is foundational to the success of our businesses, customers, and communities.

The Weekdays

I believe that a healthy mind stays in a healthy body, and try to live this mantra every day. I start my mornings early with some coffee, followed by investing time in some form of self-care, including mindfulness exercises, yoga, or a morning walk. After breakfast, I feel energised and usually start by making a checklist of important things to be addressed. Throughout my day, what I enjoy the most is collaborating to get things done, be it with my team members, customers, or partners.

Whether it is finding 10 minutes of downtime before a major meeting, taking a quick walk to refresh, or picking up the phone to talk to my family, I am always intentional about planning small windows of time to reset, even on days with packed schedules.

The Weekend

The weekend is usually a mix of multiple activities that involve spending time with family, and meeting up with friends. This is also the time I like to continue digging into a book I may be reading, or head outside for a special meal. That said, an ideal weekend is when my husband puts on the chef hat and serves me and our daughter some of his culinary specialties!

The Toys

I love my smartwatch. This tiny technological marvel not only motivates me to push the boundaries of fitness, but also helps me stay productive throughout the day.

The Logos

From IBM to now Adobe — I have always chosen to work for brands I admire, and these decisions have played a major role in keeping me inspired through the years. That aside, I love everything that the Indian saree – irrespective of the brand — stands for, and show up wearing one as often as possible.

