After Hours: Prathap Suthan, co-founder, Bang in the Middle

The Job

I am still as much in love with advertising as I was earlier. I love the newness of every day and every brief. Today, advertising is no longer beautiful. The arrival of digital has had the industry in knots, with senior leadership beached on its shores, and frisky youngsters bobbling around with almost no brand experience. The one big problem has been the evaporation of time — the ingredient that made advertising the playground for great ideas and fabulous execution. With that almost gone, and with most clients not wanting to understand the difference it brings, this business has been put on life support.

The Weekdays

My day cracks open at 5:30 am. It’s very much linked to the small ritual I do every morning — the four-line verse or thought or poem that I think up, write, art direct, and post on Facebook at 6:15 am. I’ve been doing that daily for seven years now. Post that, I have two typical days: the days that I go to the office, and the days that I work out of home. And then again, it’s not that there’s much difference. All punctuated with calls, meetings, scheming, writing, pitching, selling, fighting, and laughing.

From an ad slipping by with a typo, a brief that was totally misunderstood by the agency, a client who suddenly changes perspective, to a film that gets horribly delayed because the machine inexplicably crashed while rendering — it’s a very busy fire station really.

The Weekends

I enjoy writing all kinds of things, and in keeping with the general sense of caution, I find myself spending more time at home. There’s a lot of OTT content that gets into my life during the weekend, plus some bit of reading, and catching up on other commitments that I have outside of advertising, including teaching, interviews, workshops, mentoring, and being part of a couple of start-ups that love to spend time with me. My ideal weekend preferably would have included a small trip to the hills or to the seaside.

The Toys

I got plucked by Apple in 1988, when I first started using a Mac. While I have all its devices, the MacPro is my favourite. It is work, pleasure, delight, joy, memories, opportunity, rocket, stadium, workshop, toolbox, conference room, and everything else my life is all about. I am just not at my best without it.

The Logos

I started wearing Levi’s, Gap, Wrangler, New Balance, Nike, and Adidas in college — and my time in Philadelphia post-college helped me anchor myself to these brands for life. I am fussy about my luggage — Tumi in many sizes. And there’s only one hotel chain I stay at — Taj.

