After Hours: Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift

The job



I founded AdLift 12 years ago with the sole objective to aid companies to reach their maximum potential. The sheer thrill of seeing a company grow by leaps and bounds due to a well-structured marketing strategy is unparalleled! What I love about my work is that it doesn’t feel like ‘work’. I thrive on problem-solving and love the fact that this job throws exciting new challenges at me every single day. No two days are the same, and I find myself growing, learning and pushing new boundaries each day. This is exactly what keeps me going and thriving in this industry.



The weekdays



A typical work day begins and ends with me checking my calendar and planning the day. I like to keep time between my meetings so that I can touch base with my team and be available to them. Ideating a new campaign, taking a new tool for a spin and meeting people in the same digital space is what drives me! When the day gets a little monotonous, I like to take a quick break and recharge my batteries by taking a brisk walk and making sure I fulfil my daily ‘step’ target! Over the years, I have learnt the importance of having a balanced work-day, so I ideally like to end the day with a game of tennis or badminton.



The weekend



While the evenings are spent catching up with friends, the days are spent with my family and my dogs. Going over school work with my two boys tops the list, followed by a good game of squash or badminton with them. The weekend isn’t complete without the entire family dining together and generally catching up on what’s going on in each other’s lives.



The toys



I can’t do without my iPhone 13 and my Air pods!



The logos



My all-time favourite brands are Apple and Onitsuka Tiger for their sheer excellence in design, functionality and convenience. I also like to be a patron of homegrown brands such as Andamen, brands which I feel reflect my personality and style.

