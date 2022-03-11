After Hours: Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia

From Decathlon to Uniqlo and FabIndia are some of his favourite brands

The Job



Uber is where vision, mission and purpose come together. The most rewarding part of my job is the impact we are able to deliver on the lives of millions of people and the cities where we operate. From solving complex problems to creating livelihoods and reimagining the way the world moves—every day brings in a different set of challenges waiting to be resolved. Those keep me going.



Today, a car is the most expensive asset after a house, but it stays idle 96% of the time. I imagine a world for our children where not everyone needs to own a car, and they should be able to rely on a shared vehicle for all their needs.



The Weekdays



On a typical day at Uber, I prefer a cadence of reflections, Inbox Zero, internal group meetings with my teams in the first half of the day, and reverse the order in the second half. I have had the privilege to continuously build and innovate for the future for over six years now. One of our key focus areas is entrepreneurship and nurturing a culture of owner’s mindset. I draw from the energy of my team, every time I walk into a room full of people with a ‘go get it’ mindset. This helps me stay motivated and charged all day.



The Weekend



There is no such thing as an unproductive weekend. I look forward to spending quality time with my wife Sucheta, and my two daughters, Adya and Tara. My younger one has developed a keen interest in bird watching, so we occasionally go for road trips to bird sanctuaries and national parks.



I also make it a point to take out some time for myself. This is when I get a chance to truly reflect upon the week and fully refresh. I like watching plays, reading, and listening to music and podcasts.



The Toys



I am not much into gadgets. My Garmin watch helps me count my daily steps and my OnePlus phone and earbuds help me stay connected to the world. I prefer paper books.



The Logos



I am not big on brands either, but there are a few special ones I rely on. I like Decathlon for everything it has to offer to encourage an active lifestyle. I love the simplicity and design sensibilities of Uniqlo. And I am a huge FabIndia fan for its ethnic and festive wear range.

