After Hours: Pooja Jain Gupta, executive director, Luxor Group

The Job

What I love most about my business is that it encompasses the whole consumer spectrum. We are an essential part of the everyday life of our consumer — be it a toddler or a senior executive, a mother or a teenager — across all age groups and income levels, irrespective of gender. This motivates us to bring in a lot of innovation, flexibility and growth to the business.

I am a firm believer of high-spirited teamwork, which is evident in the strong foundation of Luxor Group. We are, today, a large consumer brand with a host of foreign brands as associated partners, present in over 90 countries.

The Weekdays

My day starts at 7 am, with yoga or gym for 45 minutes of cardio and weights. After doing my puja rituals in the morning, I hit the office between 10 to 10:30 am. The early morning hours are important for me as that’s when I get to put my thoughts together and prioritise work for the day.

Being responsible for all the operations and activities in the company, I set out a plan to address areas that need my attention. The days are packed with meetings and discussions with the leadership team, understanding the business requirements and coming up with ideas. I also like to go around to various departments in the office throughout the day to meet people. After office hours, I spend time with my family to get charged up for the next day.

The Weekend

I like to listen to music and relax on the weekends. I spend a lot of time searching and researching new ideas and concepts. I like to watch documentaries on wildlife. That apart, I enjoy spending quality time with my family and friends.

The Toys

I cannot live without my iPhone and iPad; they have become absolute essentials now.

The Logos

Some of the brands I love are Apple, Uniqlo and Muji.

