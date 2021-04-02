After Hours: Piyush Patnaik, MD, Cargill oil business in India

A chat with colleagues over tea is the most ideal way to recharge for me, says Patnaik

The Job

Consumer staples in general, edible oils and fats in particular, is a very dynamic industry. There is never a dull day. When we feel we have got it all under control, some external factor completely changes one’s tactical plans. I feel very privileged about my job. The best part is the interaction I have with our team and trade partners, helping them reach their best potential. What I also love about my job is the culture of inclusion and safety.

We are a big company, and sometimes it takes time to steer a big ship in a different direction. I would love to impact the speed of that change.

The Weekdays

The routine has changed with the pandemic, and work from home setting. A typical work day starts with some exercise. At my position, I get to work on things that are intellectually challenging and push me to work with varied perspectives. This mental engagement is what I look forward to in my everyday work. We are lucky to have a world-class Cargill Bakery and Culinary experience zone in our office, where I get to experience some novel recipes. A chat with colleagues over tea is the most ideal way to recharge for me. If there is one thing I could change, it would be working across time zones, which eats into my own time and time with family in the evenings.

The Weekend

I spend the weekend with my wife and son. We love to travel. When we are not travelling, we love to sample different cuisines. I am spoilt for choice as my wife can cook a wide variety of foods. I, too, like to cook, particularly Indian street food. Some part of the weekend is spent reading books.

The Toys

I am not crazy about gadgets. For me, they are only necessary to carry out one’s daily routine. In that sense, the mobile phone has become a constant necessity.

The Logos

One brand that I truly admire and use is Nike. It has an amazing sense of purpose and great products with real consumer insights embedded into them. I love Coca-Cola as a food brand.

Read Also: Interview: Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook