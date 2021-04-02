  • MORE MARKET STATS

After Hours: Piyush Patnaik, MD, Cargill oil business in India

Updated: Apr 02, 2021 7:04 AM

From Nike to Coca-Cola are some of his favourite brands

A chat with colleagues over tea is the most ideal way to recharge for me, says PatnaikA chat with colleagues over tea is the most ideal way to recharge for me, says Patnaik

The Job

Consumer staples in general, edible oils and fats in particular, is a very dynamic industry. There is never a dull day. When we feel we have got it all under control, some external factor completely changes one’s tactical plans. I feel very privileged about my job. The best part is the interaction I have with our team and trade partners, helping them reach their best potential. What I also love about my job is the culture of inclusion and safety.

We are a big company, and sometimes it takes time to steer a big ship in a different direction. I would love to impact the speed of that change.

The Weekdays

The routine has changed with the pandemic, and work from home setting. A typical work day starts with some exercise. At my position, I get to work on things that are intellectually challenging and push me to work with varied perspectives. This mental engagement is what I look forward to in my everyday work. We are lucky to have a world-class Cargill Bakery and Culinary experience zone in our office, where I get to experience some novel recipes. A chat with colleagues over tea is the most ideal way to recharge for me. If there is one thing I could change, it would be working across time zones, which eats into my own time and time with family in the evenings.

The Weekend

I spend the weekend with my wife and son. We love to travel. When we are not travelling, we love to sample different cuisines. I am spoilt for choice as my wife can cook a wide variety of foods. I, too, like to cook, particularly Indian street food. Some part of the weekend is spent reading books.

The Toys

I am not crazy about gadgets. For me, they are only necessary to carry out one’s daily routine. In that sense, the mobile phone has become a constant necessity.

The Logos

One brand that I truly admire and use is Nike. It has an amazing sense of purpose and great products with real consumer insights embedded into them. I love Coca-Cola as a food brand.

