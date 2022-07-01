AFTER HOURS: Paul Sigaloff, VP & Head of APAC, Yahoo

The Job



What I love most about my job is the people I work with — they inspire, energise and motivate me. I’m continually amazed at how passionate and capable they are and how much they care about each other and having a positive impact on the world.



The tech industry is vibrant, fun and has a big heart. I’m inspired by how we solve client challenges and also how we mobilise the resources we have for good. However, when looking to attract new talent amidst this current industry-wide talent shortage, I’d like to see diversity, equity, inclusivity and belonging front and centre.



The Weekdays — what’s your day typically like; what do you look forward to most at work; how do you recharge yourself in the middle of a busy day.



The week is a mix of predictable and unpredictable days. There’s always too much to do but not enough time so ruthless prioritisation is key. I usually recharge in the morning and start my day with a workout because I find expelling energy actually gives me more energy.



I look forward to meeting people at work, as they’re the ones who give me energy. I love helping people maximise their potential and working towards our common goals.



The Weekend



Weekends are all about dialling up family time, my love for sailing, dog walking, seeing friends, and enjoying wine.



The Toys



I love music (I’m a massive Spotify user) and any sort of technology that has a positive impact on the world. The obsession started with purchasing my Tesla back in 2018 to now, where I’ve just installed a solar energy system in my house that feeds into a new Tesla battery.



The Logos



I’m an Apple junkie, who isn’t! I love all things Patagonia and really respect their mission. And I guess I admire Aston Martin too… but I haven’t got one… yet.

