After Hours: Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director, A. O. Smith India

The Job



We are a consumer facing business with water purifiers being a high involvement and geysers, relatively a low involvement category, but both help consumers live a healthy life. I love to be in the electrical market and visit mom-and-pop stores to appreciate consumer behaviour and retailers’ responses, helping to shape better value proposition for our products. Evolving consumers and their needs energise us at A. O. Smith and is an elixir hard to replace.



The Weekdays



Mondays start with a long drive (60 km one way) to our factory. I use the travel time to connect with our sales, service teams and channel partners. It helps me stay connected with changes in the marketplace and the informality of these conversations also builds strong bonds with all stakeholders. The morning buses bringing colleagues to the plant helps me soak in the energy as everyone heads to work or cafeteria for breakfast. Just the mass of humanity and the spring in their steps is magical. Of course, I have my meetings but the more crucial piece is that I walk through the offices and the plant to greet team members. The youthful energy, vibes and the smiling faces as we meet and cross each other is very special, which makes A.O. Smith a very vibrant place.



The Weekend



Weekends are busier than weekdays and also are my running days. Bengaluru’s weather means you can run around the year and I do so every weekend. I run listening to music, greeting other runners as we pass by. Running for me is like meditation and helps me connect with nature amidst greens or lakeside. My wife Anita and I are wildlife photographers and we indulge in bird photography around the lakes of Bengaluru or at Nagarhole National Park, Kabini. It is a second home for us.



The Toys



My Nikon gear comprises cameras, lenses and binoculars. Being a wildlife photographer, these have become part of me. Dabbling with and trying out innovations is interesting, like I moved from my DSLR to a Nikon “mirrorless” camera. I like to keep pace with changing technology and stay ahead.



The Logos



My Nike shoes, Apple watch, Bose wireless headphones, Under Armour T-shirts and Truerevo shorts —these are my key companions on my runs, helping me stay fit & healthy.

