After hours: Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, True Beacon & Zerodha

The Job

I like working in anything related to stock markets because it’s one of the least repetitive jobs out there. Every day is new, every day is different, and nobody can predict what can happen tomorrow, which is very invigorating and exciting.

At the same time, I think there are too many compliances and regulatory aspects to our job. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad thing – it’s a good thing overall, but maybe they need to be simplified so that people don’t spend as much time on these.

The Weekdays

I typically wake up at 7 am and work starts at 8. Beyond the Indian stock markets, I spend time on meetings – around investing in private equity, charity ventures, and market research. All these meetings end by about 8:30-9 pm, and I try to go to the gym after this every day. I got this new ring called an ‘aura ring’, which measures my quality of sleep and if it’s enough. I have gotten hooked on to that and if I have not had enough sleep I try and take quick naps, which helps me recharge.

The Weekend

I have a group of friends. We hang out together, invest, and work on businesses together. So often, all of us meet at my apartment in Bangalore – we try and figure out what we can do next, talk about what is happening in each other’s lives, gossip, etc. My parents live in a house about an hour away from where I do, and I try to visit them and my brother when I can over the weekend.

The Toys

I am not really big on gadgets – for example, the phone I am using is a three-year-old broken Samsung phone. But the Aura ring I mentioned tells me how much REM sleep I have had, how many disruptions I encountered, what my heart rate was, etc. So, I find the ring quite interesting, and I have been using it a lot lately.

The Logos

I’m not endorsing any brands, but I love everything Lulu Lemon, as they have incredible quality and are not the most expensive (they might be around 20% pricier than Nike or Adidas). You would find me wearing Lulu Lemon shirts, tee shirts, trousers, and track pants five out of seven days a week. Unfortunately, they don’t have an outlet here in India yet.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

