After hours: Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances (India & SAARC)

The Job



I love the fact that we are a consumer-facing industry. You interact with real people, solve real challenges of everyday life and have tangible products to enhance the quality of life of people. That’s what I love most about my job.



At the same time, as an industry we can do better in getting more women in front-line sales. Though we have evolved a lot as an industry, there is room to do better in terms of overall diversity of colleagues..



The Weekdays



A typical day for me is a mix of a lot of meetings, review discussions, interaction with young talent in the organisation, discussing campaign ideas and a lot of coffee along the way.



I look forward to pretty much everything at work. I am innately passionate about consumer products, sales, marketing and mentoring. Thankfully, my job allows me to explore all these aspects and more which makes me look forward to endless ideas and possibilities every day. I try to walk around the office, interact with a few folks on the way and sometimes go to make my own coffee which makes for a good, productive break – after all a good coffee and conversation is all we need to recharge themselves.



The Weekend

I take my weekends as seriously as I take my weekdays. I think it is important to dedicate weekends to families, our personal passions/ hobbies and I do exactly that.



I catch up on good cinema, play some board games with my kids and enjoy a drink with my wife – a simple yet wholesome weekend.



The Toys



I’m a gadget freak. Love to get my hands on new gadgets, especially high quality sound systems for good music. I also indulge in a good watch purchase every often, and am truly passionate about shoes but ensure to choose sustainable brands as much as I can.



The Logos



Volvo – for its simplicity and performance. Both my cars are Volvo. I’m also loyal to Apple.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha