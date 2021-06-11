After Hours: Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, India, LafargeHolcim

Catching up with some books is a must for me during weekends, says Akhoury

The Job

Working in an industry that builds homes and civilisations, as well as strongly influences the way we build our future, makes my job quite thrilling. With this comes the excitement to contribute meaningfully to my company and shape the careers of thousands of people working for it.

The Weekdays

A typical work day is largely about connecting with people — our various stakeholders and colleagues. I enjoy the team camaraderie when working together to solve problems and participating to create our roadmaps and action plans. It gives me a sense of fulfilment, triumph and fun. During break time, I like to move around the office, and informally catch up with colleagues, and share a laugh. For the past several months, I have been a part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Live to Give’, where members from all walks of life are relentlessly doing their bit for people and communities in financial distress. It’s inspirational to see everyone eager to reach out and help.

The Weekend

Weekends are mostly spent with friends and family. It’s also a time to slip into dormancy; just putting on my earphones and listening to music makes me feel great. Sometimes, I also try to impress my wife by helping her in managing the home, though mostly it’s a failed or invalid attempt. Catching up with some books is a must for me during weekends, connecting contexts with concepts.

The Toys

Gadgets don’t excite me, moments of life do. But they are useful most times. My iPhone and iPad go wherever I go. With the support of the apps on my devices, I get a sense of being alive and enjoy the power to connect with people, to reach out and to learn. Given the sheer pace of change that our world is seeing today, mastery over technology is inevitable to stay relevant.

The Logos

I like the extra-wide shoes from Josef Seibel the most — more for feet health and less for fashion. Old Monk rum has been a favourite since college days. Mysore Sandal soap is another all-time favourite.

