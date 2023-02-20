After hours: Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India

The Job

I work in the Indian luxury automotive segment and what makes it interesting is that it’s still in its infancy stage with tremendous potential to grow. I absolutely love how we work towards offering our guests the luxury of time. It is an exciting job to serve the new segment of younger affluent guests who believe in the concept of “you only live once”. It further excites me to work towards creating these amazing experiences for our guests and when it is appreciated by them, the feeling is overwhelming. We are anticipating a rise in the number of HNIs and super HNIs in our country, faster than the global growth rate. This would enable us to serve more guests with time.

The Weekdays

A typical work day in my life is packed with meetings where we chalk out the amazing experiences that we promise to the Lexus guests and the things that we can do to create a better, more sustainable future. I also keep some time to discuss matters with our stakeholders, which include industry players, dealers and media. This helps me get a fresh perspective on things that I can do differently or better. After work, I practise yoga and go on a walk with my dog. These activities keep me recharged and rejuvenated, which allows me to look forward to a new day with a fresh perspective.

The Weekend

I spend my weekend with friends and family. This helps me connect socially. We mostly hang out at pet-friendly cafes in Bengaluru. At times, I call my friends home to spend some quality time together, which gives me a chance to practice “Omotoneshi”, the inspiring Japanese hospitality. I try to give an India touch to it through the concept of “Athithi Devo Bhava”.

The Toys

The most important gadgets are my smartphone and earplugs. It’s exciting to see how the world is changing in terms of communication with the advent of newer technologies. Also, I see a paradigm shift happening from the real world to virtual world, which is narrowing down the distance between all of us. The smartphone is playing a big role in this. I try to keep myself upgraded with the latest tech products to get an idea of the various opportunities that can be explored.

The Logos

Working for Lexus, I got a better idea of what luxury brands offer, why they offer them and the success stories behind them. This enhanced my respect and preference for different luxury brands. I’d love to try as many luxury brands as I can, from apparels to accessories to tech products.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

