After Hours: Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder & CEO, Paisabazaar.com

The Job

Firstly, it absolutely doesn’t feel like a job. It never has. It’s a business that I founded and am deeply passionate about. I work with a super-committed bunch, most of whom have been with me right from the start.

The pace of innovation can be slow at times, as lending is regulated. Also, there’s so much under-penetration and we, as an industry, have struggled to help many borrowers in the sub-prime segment, and are not able to meet their credit needs as well as we should. That can be frustrating.

The Weekdays

I’m not an early riser, so it’s pretty much about waking up, getting ready and heading to work. The start of the day typically involves putting things together, gauging what’s on the plate and what’s been going well/ needs attention. During the day it’s about conversations, both internal and external, with business, product heads and partners. Interacting with the team and debating, and identifying opportunities for improvement and growth keep me energised. I recharge by taking a short walk in the middle of the day.

On the personal front, though weekday mornings are rushed and hectic, I ensure that I spend some time with my wife and kids.

The Weekend

Weekends usually are dedicated to any strategic conversations or meetings that couldn’t happen on the weekdays. I have also become an angel investor, so a lot of time on the weekends is spent speaking to founders of start-ups. When free, I love listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

I spend most of my weekend with my kids playing, eating, watching movies or storytelling. My son and I have started playing golf together, which is a lot of fun. I also try to catch up with close friends every few weeks.

The Toys



My Garmin smartwatch helps me calculate steps, sleep habits, and heart rate. I have an annual steps target that I work towards, so keeping my Garmin charged is sometimes more important than my phone!

The Logos

I value Amazon for its customer focus, Uniqlo for its consistency in quality; Asics for comfort and cushioning; Tata for its organisation philosophy and the consumer trust it has earned; BMW for its sense of style, comfort and safety; and Audible and The Economist for bringing books and news in audio format. I also like Apple for its design focus, but do not appreciate it for keeping the ecosystem closed (I don’t use an iPhone only for that reason).

The other brands I use daily (and like) are Zomato, Milkbasket, Licious, Google Photos, Dropbox, Netflix and Hotstar.

