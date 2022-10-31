After hours: Mathew Joseph, CEO & co-founder, Sleepyhead

The Job

At Sleepyhead, we’re building products for the digital-first millennial and Gen Z shoppers. They look at homes very differently and their design and functionality needs are underserved. I revel in the process of building new products that fit this gap of great quality, contemporary design and attractive prices. My role is dynamic, interactive and highly rewarding as I am leading the team whose mission is to fab-up the daily lives of the people and inspire them towards fabulous living.While we are now rapidly growing in the home and lifestyle space, mattresses continue to be a key focus area for us to innovate and lead. Therefore, it is important to revolutionise the segment with smarter, better products. This is the most interesting challenge as well as opportunity. It is very important to make this category exciting by building a brand that’s unique and relevant.



The Weekdays

My day at work typically starts at 9 am and goes on till 7-7.30 pm. Most part of the day I spend in discussions, brainstorming and ideation. I love to spend time with our products at the experience center. It’s almost a meditative feeling to me. I look forward to my team creating something new and exciting every day. We have a sleeping room in the office for everyone as we give utmost importance to sleep. My way of recharging myself is to take a short power nap in the sleeping room and energise myself.



The Weekends

At Sleepyhead we give a lot of importance to work-life balance and this culture is a strong part of our foundation. My weekends are typically spent with my family having a quality time together. I also try to get enough sleep and good food so I am full of energy for the coming week.



The Toys

I always love building something new. I believe people from every age have something to learn from Lego. Lego helps us to sharpen our problem solving and creative thinking skills. It’s not just a game. It’s a lesson that’s packed with fun and is relevant to people from all walks of life.

The Logos

Through the lens of an entrepreneur and marketer I am fascinated by the brand Lego. Lego will always be my favourite for its versatility and imaginative nature and also for inspiring people to push their creativity and create something new by fitting all the pieces together. Other than that, I am a big fan of Ableton Live – a music making software brand. Ableton Live gives me the freedom to make any kind of tune. I enjoy its intuitive interface and the versatility. It’s a brand that is globally celebrated by music makers.

