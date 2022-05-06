AFTER HOURS: Manvi Gupta, CMO, SaffronStays

The Job



The reason I love my job is that it’s so diverse. I enjoy the process of knowing every customer. Every customer we meet is different—their mindset, behaviour, journey, likes, dislikes—each one of them is unique. Understanding the psychology of every customer is intriguing and then building memories for them, being the medium for them to go back home with something to cherish and talk about, is what drives me every single day. The entire process of finding a home, making it perfect for guests, building your content for it, and finally hosting the guests is extremely challenging and exciting at the same time.



We are a family of road trippers. My new work profile allows me to enjoy that aspect of life that I always sought. I am hoping that the hybrid work model gives me the opportunity to explore newer destinations while balancing work. Health and fitness is another aspect that I would like to pay heed too.



The Weekdays



I like to start my workday by connecting with my team to know what lies ahead in the day for all of us. I like being there for my team, firefighting whenever required, motivating them, and interacting with senior management. One small chai break on a busy day gets me rejuvenated. Being a working mom and working in a hybrid work culture in these present times means an excellent way to recharge would be picking up my daughter from school, driving back home and chatting with her.



The Weekend



Exploring a new place via a road trip with my husband and daughter would be my ideal weekend. The pandemic has locked us up in our homes, and children today are happier staying indoors than outdoors; they have chosen the anti-social mannerism. This is all the more reason to step out with family, say for a quiet drive, away from the phone, away from any other gadget or catch up for a fun evening with friends. Nothing can be more relaxing and rewarding than spending time with family and friends.



The Toys



I am not a gadget person at all. The only gadgets I use are the television and a phone. I would spend more time with family and friends rather than sitting with a gadget. I prefer people over gadgets.



The Logos



I am a complete comfort and quality person. If quality comes with a brand, I would definitely go for it. I am quality conscious, not brand conscious.