AFTER HOURS: Manos Nikolakis, GM, BIC Cello India

The Job

THE STATIONERY INDUSTRY is an interesting one. People use stationery products daily, in some way, shape, or form, no matter what their occupation is, or where they are in life. I especially love the significance that stationery and writing instruments hold amongst children and in their education. The availability of a wide array of stationery products helps them learn and triggers their creativity. The choice in stationery products also helps children retain an interest in learning new ideas, concepts, and acquiring new skills in addition to enhancing their motor skills.

The Weekdays

I am always the first one to wake up, and I enjoy that as it allows me to get some ‘me time’, especially since my days are usually long and busy. I start the day with a cup of coffee and catching up on the news. I also often listen to my favourite Greek radio station. This time I get in the morning centres me and helps me get ready to approach every day as a new adventure. I drop off my kids to school every day, a tradition I value as it helps us connect even further. My day at work then starts as I head to the office for an early start.

I try to play tennis with friends after work where possible, after which I head home. Family time over dinner is a ritual that I cherish and stick to, as I get to catch up with the kids on how their day went and their achievements at school.

The Weekend

My ideal weekend is when I get to relax and unwind. I play tennis with friends over the weekend and take my kids to their sports classes. The evenings are often used for socialising with friends—mostly at home over some good food and wine. Alternatively, we catch up on Netflix shows as a family. Currently, we are watching The Last Kingdom.

The Toys

I always keep my phone close to me. I rely on it to stay connected with people and updated socially and professionally. I also use my phone to listen to my favourite tunes on Spotify.

The Logos

I am a sports lover! One of my favourite logos is the Olympic Games one. I admire it for what it represents and stands for. The Olympics’ Greek heritage, values of fair play, respect for others, sportsmanship, the balance between the mind and body, and a pursuit of excellence, are principles that fully resonate with me and my values. From a consumer perspective, I love the BIC Cello brand as I literally cannot write with any other pen!

