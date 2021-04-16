After Hours: Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia

Though technology has become a survival mechanism for enhancing effectiveness, and I am a big fan of innovation, there is no gadget that I can’t do without, says Sharma

The Job

Dynamism of the technology industry excites me. Here, we witness regular evolution of trends into technology by mapping consumer trends, geo-political changes, and the policy environment. Moreover, what happens in our industry has a positive rub-off on other industries too, as it helps drive operational excellence, propel innovation, manage compliances, among other things.

Given the nature of my job and the industry, I get to interact with a lot of people from different walks of life, and there’s something unique to learn from each of these experiences. Being a part of a multinational organisation, I do travel extensively and learn from different cultures and nationalities.

Digital convergence is democratising technology, and a lot has changed in the last couple of decades. At Panasonic, we believe that technology is like tap water and should be available in abundance and at an affordable cost. I would like to see everyone get access to technology, helping make their lives more comfortable and convenient.

The Weekdays

The mornings are typically quite relaxed. My routine includes pranayama, followed by newspaper reading, a quick browse through Twitter to catch up on trending topics, and responding to emails from Japan, before I leave for work.

Interactions with my people keep me recharged. Random strolls around the office, watching happy faces engaged in work, also energises me. My day is quite structured with pre-planned meetings to keep me on track. I try not to carry work home, so that I give due time and attention to my family. Evenings include a family workout session at our home gym, where we all bond.

The Weekend

I like to meet up with friends and family over the weekend, and we plan fun get-togethers, although, now, with social distancing. I also like to invest time in my passion for photography, and practise yoga which helps me stay fit and focussed. I catch up with my pending reading and try to stay away from the phone. Sunday mornings are dedicated to writing my column #WeekendMusings on LinkedIn.

The Toys

Though technology has become a survival mechanism for enhancing effectiveness, and I am a big fan of innovation, there is no gadget that I can’t do without.

The Logos

I am fond of Thomas Pink, Dunhill, Cartier and Tumi. These are my go-to brands for daily use. Additionally, I admire how some homegrown brands have carved a niche for themselves such as Mahindra’s Thar, Paytm and Cred, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook