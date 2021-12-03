After Hours: Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India

Kalra's ideal weekend would involve exploring new terrains with family whenever time permits.

The Job

Entertainment connects people and digital brings them together. Working at a ‘consumer first’ OTT brand, I am thrilled with the diversity of content we create, the wide diaspora of audience we cater to, and the scale of users we have been able to generate. Being a marketer for decades has made me realise how much I love being connected with people — working day on day to understand them better.

OTT has added new wings to the entertainment industry, propelled its growth in adverse scenarios and has empowered people in accessing their choice of content at their convenience. It is a prodigy of the growing digital ecosystem, and being a part of a growing industry offers a magnum of opportunities to explore, experiment, engage, evaluate, and escalate.

The Weekdays

I’m an early riser. Before beginning work, I keep time for myself. My mornings usually start with one hour of workout, followed by breakfast, and I finally prepare myself for the day by 8:30 am. Charting the route to build a brand that connects with customers at the heart, while understanding their entertainment needs requires multiple strategic discussions. Brainstorming sessions with teams on projects and plans, evaluating industry and market trends, devising innovative solutions with partners through collaborative measures, etc, usually feature on my work agenda.

Rejuvenating while working is necessary, and for me that usually involves going through news updates.

The Weekend

I like spending my weekends at leisure. I’m usually found catching up on some reading, watching movies, or spending time with family. I also love driving, so an ideal weekend would also involve exploring new terrains with family whenever time permits.

The Toys

As an always-on person, I certainly cannot do without my phone and headphones, since they help me stay connected. I can easily read, listen to podcasts, or surf for news updates online throughout the day.

The Logos

I am loyal to Apple for mobile phones, and I prefer Bose for headphones. Also, being a fitness enthusiast, Nike is my go-to brand for athleisure wear and shoes.

