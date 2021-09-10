After Hours: Manish Chowdhary, co-founder and co-CEO, Body Cupid

Competition is good for us, as it helps us evolve and deliver best quality products at affordable prices, says Chowdhary

The Job

The beauty industry is constantly evolving. It is highly trend-driven; consumer demands and requirements change with every season. So, I have to always be on my toes, looking into data and trend predictions to be ahead of the market demand curve. I love brainstorming on new products and formulations.

The market currently is highly competitive and homegrown brands are coming up every other day. Competition is good for us, as it helps us evolve and deliver best quality products at affordable prices. The challenge is to retain customer loyalty. As a brand, we work very hard to ensure high customer satisfaction.

The Weekdays

My day is filled with meetings, and ideating on top-level decisions for the company. I look forward to collaborating with my team on new ways to grow our business and serve our customers better. I recharge myself by having a good meal for lunch, and a few cups of cappuccino. To de-stress after a long day at work, I play tennis. It’s my religion, my ritual.

The Weekend

I love to spend my free time reading books — autobiographies and management books. I watch documentary films to unwind. Weekends are when I catch up with my family. Pre-pandemic, I would take my kids to play football, and take my family on short trips. I love to travel to different places across the globe. I find that travelling helps broaden the mind and brings you closer to your family.

The Toys

I am passionate about technology, and like to explore the way the tech gadgets enhance our capabilities. Whenever there is a new version of a gadget in the market, I try to get my hands on it. I am a big fan of Apple products. I am quite obsessed with drones. I love the way drones let me discover places that are not easy to reach.

The Logos

Nike is a brand I truly admire. In fact, I find Shoe Dog, the memoir of Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight, very motivating. It chronicles real-life series of mistakes, struggles, and sacrifices that one has to make to find success, and make a dream come true.

