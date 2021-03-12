After Hours: Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co.

iPhone 11 and Apple watch are amongst her preferred gadgets

The Job

The Moms Co. came about from a personal struggle to find safe and natural products for my daughters. I realised there were many moms like me who were also struggling. That was when the idea to create a brand that is truly a mom’s partner on their journey into motherhood came alive. Through The Moms Co., I have managed to create toxin-free products that I can use confidently on my daughters, and it has helped put my mind at ease. I really enjoy the process of formulating world-class products from India that meet all the global safety standards. Hearing feedback from women who have used our products is what keeps me going. When they tell us that our products helped make a difference in their lives, it pushes us to continue working harder.

One thing that I dislike is how loosely the terms organic, natural and toxin-free are used by brands. I wish brands were more honest about their ingredients and more thoughtful about using these words.

The Weekdays

On a typical day, I get up and spend an hour exercising. Next, I finish household errands and get my daughters logged in for school before leaving for work. Once in office, I spend some time clearing up my inbox before I start my daily meetings. The day goes by really quick, moving from one meeting to the other. The lunch break and the time I take out to connect with my colleagues help me recharge during the day. Evenings are spent at home with the family; and after my daughters are off to bed, it’s time for Netflix.

The Weekend

I try and wrap up any work-related calls, e-mails and interviews by mid-Saturday. I spend the rest of the weekend with my family. We haven’t been stepping out a lot because of the pandemic, but my parents, my sister and her family live nearby, and they visit us every weekend. We enjoy playing board games, from Monopoly to chess and Scotland Yard.

The Toys

I use the iPhone 11 and the Apple Watch. I love how seamlessly they work together, allowing me to focus on what’s most important, keep track of every message, call and update without having to look for my phone.

The Logos

When it comes to fashion, I am a stickler for comfort. I love shoes by Charles & Keith because no matter how long the day is going to be, I know their shoes will keep my feet comfortable. When it comes to clothing, I am fond of Uniqlo. I admire Asos for how they have brought together fashion and technology seamlessly.

