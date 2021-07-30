After Hours: Mahesh Gupta, chairman, Kent RO Systems

Weekends are reserved for my friends and family, says Gupta

The Job

Seeing the smiling faces of our customers, who are also our brand ambassadors, carrying on the message of purity, and spreading the philosophy of ‘drink pure, eat pure and breathe pure’, gives me immense satisfaction.

Disruptive technology and speedy growth are low-hanging fruits. The role of individuals/ citizens should be to contribute towards sustainable development. Companies, hence, need to reassess their disruptive technologies and the way their businesses function. Brands that offer an all-inclusive solution, look at holistic growth, and have a sustainable development strategy can be easily identified, and are a cut above the rest. This is also a mantra to survive and thrive!

The Weekdays

In these times, my mornings usually start with some fresh air and meditation, a few minutes of light exercises, followed by a cup of tea. I then get on with work. I like to review what I wish to accomplish at the beginning of my day, and schedule all the meetings beforehand. Discussing new, out-of-the-box ideas that are sustainable is something I love to do. It helps keep the team on the right track. Informally discussing new approaches, seeing creative ideas run and seeing my team take initiatives towards bettering the design and technology give me a boost.

The Weekend

Weekends are reserved for my friends and family. I also like reading books, and spending some time meditating.

The Toys

I cannot live without my phone and iPad. In this era of technology, these are essential gadgets.

The Logos

I am pretty versatile when it comes to brands. I don’t really run after logos. I look for a comfortable fit that keeps me relaxed at all times. My outfits are bespoke and custom-stitched.

