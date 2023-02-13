After hours: Lisa Suwal, CEO, Prasuma

The Job

What I admire most about working in the frozen food industry is that it is driven by innovation, and I see a constant desire to serve customers better. Being a part of this business is both demanding and fascinating because it necessitates a highly professional approach to assure quality results. As an entrepreneur, it keeps me charged to continually focus on the consumer’s desire to try something new.

As we know, the food industry is completely dedicated to its end customers and is faced with a wide range of responsibilities to ensure food safety. I would therefore want to see lesser compromise on quality across the board, which can only happen through innovation. I truly believe that innovation in food can transform how we eat without any compromise on nutrition, taste and quality. The food and beverage industry needs to put a lot of effort into finding ways to serve products that are not just enticing, new and unique, but also nutritious and healthy.

The Weekdays

My typical weekdays are quite balanced. I begin my day by working out and then go to work. Every day, I make an effort to spend time with my family at dinner time. I enjoy food testing at work and appreciate connecting and working with the entire team. And when I’m stuck with several tasks on my plate, I go on a walk to recharge my energies for the day. A walk helps me clear my mind, de-stress, and come back refreshed to tackle the tasks before me.

The Weekend

I firmly believe that weekends are best spent exploring and enjoying one’s favourite hobbies rather than just lazing or snoozing. So on weekends, I prefer to go travelling and spend quality time with my family. Diving is a major passion for me. Whenever I can get away, I go diving because it really helps me energise and gear up for the busy week ahead.

The Toys

I am definitely not a gadget geek! I love nature and prefer it over anything tech. For me, a good walk amidst nature is better than anything. It allows me to stay connected with my surroundings and my inner self.

The Logos

Since I am a no-fuss dresser, and a lover of basics and comfort, I love the clothing brand UNIQLO. It allows me the flexibility to dress up or down with ease.

— As told to Christina Moniz

Also Read Branded live events: Striking a chord

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook