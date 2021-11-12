After Hours: Lalitha Ramani, Chief Product Officer, Myntra

Weekdays are usually busy with family, work, my health and other social interactions, says Ramani

The Job

I love everything about leading a team of proficient and enthusiastic product managers and designers. We do what it takes to keep our customers and brand partners engaged, and are constantly listening and watching to be in sync with their requirements. There is never a dull day in the product team at Myntra. I love being a part of fashion e-commerce, an industry that has immense potential. These are super interesting times characterised by rapid growth, high scale, and strong competition.

I would like the product management function to become mainstream, with long-term careers being built in product and a virtuous cycle of product management communities getting built in India, focussing on the craft. I have worked my entire 18-year product career out of Bengaluru; my dream is to contribute towards building 50,000 product managers out of India.

The Weekdays

Weekdays are usually busy with family, work, my health and other social interactions. As is the case with a lot of professionals, adjusting to working from home over the past year-and-a-half has brought its own set of pros and cons; but now, this is routine. At work, a typical day involves one-on-one interactions with my peers and team members as well as catering to reviews and strategy meetings. I consider talent hiring and development as one of the most important parts of my role, and I reserve significant time for that. At Myntra, Wednesdays are no-meeting days. It helps me and my team double-down on deep thinking work and get a lot of thoughtful product work accomplished.

I recharge during the day by catching up with my kids at lunch, getting into some abstract philosophy or book discussion with my dad, having a quick masala tea with my bestie who lives next door or cuddling with my dog.

The Weekend

Weekends are even busier; I enjoy people-packed weekends! I get my energy, and sometimes the best ideas, by talking to others. We meet a lot of friends, play cards, do some community activities, cook and share food. Fortunately, I have a large family, and an even larger set of friends. There’s never a dearth of great people to hang out with. Of course, there are also tons of errands to run. I always have a to-do list running in my mind.

The Toys

All my gadgets have now converged into my mobile phone — I am inseparable from my Samsung smartphone these days. Fitness, to-dos, alarms, mail, e-books are all in one place!

The Logos

I like sturdy, reliable brands that need low maintenance and help me focus my energies on other things that matter to me. I prefer Windows laptops for my productivity, and enjoy driving my Pajero Sport SUV. Omega, Coach and Hidesign are some of the other brands I admire.

