AFTER HOURS: Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho

The Job



I love the fact that I get to work on a large mission and build products that can impact a billion people. The tech startup industry is dynamic and helps me work at the cutting edge of innovation. It has also started to attract the best talent over the past few years, and this makes it very intellectually stimulating for me. However, I would like to see the industry become more diverse in terms of more participa-tion of women and also people from non-engineering backgrounds. This diversity will help fuel greater levels of creativity and innovation in solving big problems.



The Weekdays



A typical day is spent on a lot of different types of meetings—reviewing new products that we plan to launch, engaging in brainstorming on long-term strategy, culture, and other organisational topics, connecting one-to-one with my team members and peers to help solve their issues and enable progress, interviewing candidates for hiring, etc.



I look forward to engaging debates/discussions with talented people around me—be it in my team or my peers. This really energizes me. I typically try to recharge by taking a walk around our office during mid-day. Sometimes these walks also involve chatting with colleagues informally and also brainstorming new ideas with them.



The Weekend



My passions are reading, sports, music and driving. I read a lot of non-fiction books across diverse topics—technology, design, startups, culture, leadership, philosophy, and history. I have made podcasts a regular part of my information diet. I’m a big tennis fan and play tennis over the weekend. Apart from that, I love listening to classic rock and jazz. I usually club that with another passion of mine, driving. I find going on long drives quite relaxing.



The Toys



I’m a big fan of products that have great design. So, almost all Apple products are gadgets that I can’t do without—iPhone, airpods, iPad, apple watch. Also, Kindle is another gadget that helps me keep up with reading.



The Logos



Apple for all gadgets. Hugo Boss is what I mostly like to wear; I really admire its minimalist fashion design.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook