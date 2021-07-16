After Hours: Ketan Patel, managing director, HP India Market

Besides external engagements, weekdays are spent brainstorming and engaging with various stakeholders to determine the best way to implement our strategy, says Patel

The Job

I consider myself fortunate to work in an industry that improves the lives of everyone, and contributes to the creation of unforgettable experiences for our customers, partners, employees, and the society at large. The pandemic has upended the future of work in more ways than one, and this brings tremendous opportunity for us to foray into new and customised services and solutions. Finally, the increased relevance of the PC augurs well for our printing business as digital and physical education take centrestage in every home. So, exciting times ahead!

The Weekdays

I try to maintain an external focus by spending the majority of my time engaging with clients and partners, albeit digitally. This keeps me engaged and informed about market developments. I also love meeting new people, having informal conversations in the office with colleagues — something I haven’t been able to do for the past one year owing to work from home. This is my recharge recipe too; it helps me build a lot of positive energy. Besides external engagements, weekdays are spent brainstorming and engaging with various stakeholders to determine the best way to implement our strategy.

The Weekend

Weekends are about spending quality time at home with family. That apart, catching up on movies and web series, and listening to music rejuvenate me. Once the situation improves, I plan to take up a sporting activity, perhaps tennis or golf, in the near future.

The Toys

I am not crazy about phones, yet I can’t live without one! I spend a lot of time on my laptop and I love my HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook. More than the gadgets, I like what they provide me with — a plethora of knowledge that keeps me up to speed with the latest trends and happenings. In today’s world, tech can be overwhelming; but if we know how to use it effectively and sensibly without being overdependent on them, one gets the maximum benefits out of it. I love this quote by Christian Lous Lange: ‘Technology is a useful servant, but a dangerous master’.

The Logos

I admire brands that focus on sustainable solutions. This realisation occurred to me over the previous few years as I became increasingly convinced that every company and brand must incorporate sustainability in all its products. Out of all the brands I adore, two of my favourites are Hugo Boss and Montblanc.

