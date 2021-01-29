After Hours: KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Parryware

Ranganathan claims by his Apple companions -- iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Bluetooth speaker

The Job

Empowerment and being part of the most exciting ‘personal’ space industry, which is constantly evolving, are the things I love about my job. However, the need for consumer awareness on bathroom hygiene is a key aspect I would like to draw attention to. With the Covid-19 onslaught, customers’ minds have opened up to managing virus attacks. Bathrooms are prone to bacteria attack and end users need to change their orientation towards better hygiene at home and public places. To prepare consumers for the new normal, we are seeking to strengthen our range of touchless products — faucets and IoT-driven products — which respond to the WHO recommendations in terms of prevention and control of infections.

The Weekdays

My days start with a 45-minute morning walk or a game of tennis (when I am in my hometown), and then my office work goes on from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. The day is packed with a series of discussions, workshops and interactions, mostly through video conferencing, as the pandemic is still around. During the golden pre-Covid days, I used to spend four days a week at the market, factories and on customer calls. There’s nothing like physically meeting customers and employees across the country and abroad. With the light visible at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, good old days are likely to come back very soon.

On busy days, I go for a short walk inside our office or showroom to recharge myself. In addition, informal coffee sessions with my colleagues energise me. It is amazing what a simple break can do for your team’s productivity and creativity.

The Weekend

The weekends are actually busier than the weekdays. My schedule is jam-packed with multiple activities such as playing tennis, flute classes and Smule sessions. I also love to devote some time to visiting nearby temples, watching movies and catching up with friends.

The Toys

I am crazy about my Apple companions — iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Bluetooth speaker. Take them away from me, and I am dead.

The Logos

I love Nike, Uniqlo and my Wilson kit. I admire brands like Mi, Hitachi, TVS and Chola for their youthfulness, and for staying ahead of the pack.

