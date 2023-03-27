After hours: Kailash Katkar, MD & CEO, Quick Heal Technologies

The Job

The best part about my job is that we are able to make a real difference by securing people’s lives in an increasingly digital world. The rapidly changing technology and AI landscape demands constant innovation to tackle new challenges. The fact that I get to do this alongside a team of incredibly talented and dedicated professionals is just the cherry on top.

The Weekdays

Despite a usually packed daily work routine, I also dedicate a significant amount of time staying updated on the latest trends and threats in the cybersecurity landscape. Understanding my customer’s expectations and gaining insights into their feedback is extremely critical to me. However, I always make it a point to spend time to prioritise my health and family post work, which helps me stay balanced and motivated.

The Weekend

I try to make the most of my weekends by engaging in social & community activities that help me recharge and rejuvenate. Whether it’s spending quality time with my family, pursuing my hobbies, or simply taking a break from the daily routine, I believe that weekends are a great opportunity to unwind and reset. Of course, there are times when work demands my attention, but I try to strike a healthy balance between work and leisure.

The Toys

As surprising as it may sound, I tend to enjoy the old-world ways of doing things. Gadgets today I believe have taken over our lives and keep us away from being present in the ‘present’. But I am an engineer at heart, I am always keen to understand and explore new gadgets for the purpose of learning.

The Logos

I admire brands that are innovative, customer-focused, and dedicated to making a positive impact while solving customer pain points. And, you do find such brands and companies all around you.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

