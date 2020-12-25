After Hours: Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO and co-founder, Burger Singh

Burger Singh has grown from seven cities to 11 during the lockdown

The Job

I love what we have created. Burger Singh is one of the fastest growing QSR brands of Indian origin. We have grown from seven cities to 11 during the lockdown. I work with the most resilient and ambitious team, and there is never a dull moment. While I love everything about my job, I wish more quality real estate was available in India at affordable prices.

The Weekdays

Here’s what my typical weekday looks like: I wake up and spend some time with my dog, after which I head straight to work at 9:00 am…working flat out till 8:00 pm doing the regular CEO stuff. I spend the first two hours at work reading and responding to emails; the next five hours are spent in meetings with various teams. The later part of the work day is spent overseeing the food and customer aspects of Burger Singh, followed by some decision making and strategy. After ending work, I work out for an hour or so, and finally wind down by spending quality time with my family. Since we are largely working from home, my dog comes to work with me. He is a fun office colleague who is always ready to take a break and spend time perfecting the fine art of doggo zoomies.

The Weekend

When you want to be the largest food service provider in India, a country of 1.3 billion people, you don’t really have a weekend for at least 10 years.

The Toys

I have never been a gadgets person; they have never held too much value in my life. I am more interested in people and human interactions. That said, I am quite happy with my purchase of Amazfit ZenBuds.

The Logos

I admire Domino’s India a lot. I think they have made a fantastic product and led the Indian QSR segment well. I also admire Asics for being a no-nonsense brand that relies on quality products to achieve success. Shoes from Asics have never let me down; once you choose Asics, you never go back.

