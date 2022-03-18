After Hours: K Venkataramani, MD & CEO, Health & Glow

From Uniqlo to Diesel are some of his favourite brands

The Job



I have the opportunity to deliver a differentiated and personalised proposition to Indian beauty consumers, and get to work with some amazing people to craft innovative solutions to cater to this very opportunity.



Customers look for authenticity, transparency and accessibility when buying beauty products. To fulfil their requirement in today’s times, an omnichannel approach is required for a seamless shopping experience. Also, the retail industry is still distant from providing world-class products and services at accessible prices to consumers. To fill in these gaps, we are working to offer a global product portfolio, omnichannel retailing, and experience-led solutions.



The Weekdays



I am a morning person, and start my day with the fresh fragrance of nature. It is the best time to experience your neighborhood, surroundings, and enjoy the quiet views of the city. I look forward to starting my day at work by meeting and spending time with people at various locations including our stores, office, warehouse, customers, partners’ offices, etc. There is so much to learn every day and with every conversation.



When I have to recharge in the middle of the day, I walk around and chat, step out for a quick meal, or just take a break and meditate for some time.



The Weekend



Weekends are quiet, relaxing, and spent with friends and family. I look forward to soaking in the mornings and discovering some of Bengaluru’s iconic and delectable breakfast joints with my friend. During the rest of the weekend, I enjoy relaxing at home and staying away from crowded places.



The Toys



I love my 4K UHD TV, and enjoy watching documentaries and films. I am entirely an iOS ecosystem person.



The Logos



I like Uniqlo because the brand is about top quality at great value. I love their linen shirts, Supima cotton t-shirts and down jackets. Have been wedded to these for several years now. I love Diesel’s drawstring denims, as they offer unmatched comfort over other brands. I also like Audible — I have taken to audiobooks in a big way. They have enriched my drive time a lot.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook