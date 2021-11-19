After Hours: Hitesh Dhingra, Co-founder, The Man Company

We are at an exciting stage with The Man Company, and aggressively working towards more innovations in the category

The Job

Being a part of the direct-to-consumer industry, I love creating an entirely new space within a specific market. Category building, which goes beyond simply innovating or bettering a product or service, is what I aspire to do. I found my niche in the men’s grooming industry when The Man Company was founded in 2015. With this, the purpose was to educate, spread awareness and change the way people looked down upon men who wanted to focus on vanity. I would like to bring an even bigger change and promote the concept of self-love and its importance. There is a huge gender factor affecting self-care and I would like to see a change in the stigma on how men perceive self-care and normalise it.

The Weekdays

Work takes up all my time. We are at an exciting stage with The Man Company, and aggressively working towards more innovations in the category. When your work is your passion, you don’t mind spending the whole day in a boardroom with an enthused team. I like to take coffee breaks in between to reactivate myself and get the work mode on.

The Weekend

For me, family comes first; so, my weekends are spent mostly at home with my loved ones. I make sure they have my full attention and make up for all the lost time during the week. Sometimes, I see my friends over lunch or dinner. I also try to catch up on reading and researching about the industry, and get myself up to date on what is happening around the world.

The Toys

I invest in gadgets that I use on a daily basis. As I spend the majority of my time looking at screens, I prefer my phones and laptops to be of high quality and well performing.

The Logos

I totally swear by and trust Ralph Lauren for its smart and classy clothing, and Cole Haan for comfortable and light shoes. Apple is one brand I admire. The user experience that Apple provides to its customers is unparalleled, making it a global leader in technology for a reason. The brand’s marketing and advertising, featuring people in their true elements, evoking the sentiment of the masses is something that inspires me while I work on building my brands.

