After Hours: Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment

The Job



I am lucky that my passion for music and movies forms the core of my life and my profession. To me, the workplace is not just a ‘job’, the work I do is not a ‘task’ but my focus in life and this approach touches every aspect of my work.

I consider myself fortunate, not too many people get to live their passion every day. Aligning my passion with my career helps to energise me and has contributed to my success.



The Weekdays



My work day begins with a team huddle to plan the day and review progress of various initiatives. Working on new ideas, advances in technology, and developing new content are very exciting.



When the day gets too hectic, I do some meditation and breathing exercises and I am raring to go again. I do watch a lot of our own content in the form of short clips or songs. A casual conversation with colleagues on non-business topics helps me to stay on top of my game.



The Weekend



Saturdays quintessentially happens to be one of the most productive days for me! Some important conversations that need to take place out of the workplace happen on that day. I am a part of a self-study group which we call ‘Saturday Success’. Every Saturday morning we discuss videos, we do book reviews, and thereafter try to apply the learnings to our lives. On Sunday mornings I go for my weekly long run. Post the run, refuelling the body with a sumptuous breakfast has become a Sunday routine. I live in the hub of Mumbai’s most popular South Indian restaurants, and head there. Afternoons and evenings are reserved for family.



The Toys



My smartphone to keep track of the health of my business and my Garmin running watch to keep track of my personal health are clear favourites. And, my ear pods to keep in touch with my music and watch content on my smartphone. An avid music fan, I can’t do without my home theatre system.



The Logos



I admire brands that have evolved over the decades and have stood the test of time, keeping pace with technology and consumer behaviour. Some brands I value and use daily are ASICS shoes for my morning runs, Garmin running watch, and my Samsung smartphone as these help me make my life smooth and comfortable.

Also Read: SOLUTION MARKETING: Sounds good?

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook