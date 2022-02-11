After Hours: Himanshu Arya, Founder & CEO, Grapes

From Valentino, Dior, to LV and Burberry are some of his favourite brands

The Job

The most satisfactory part of my job is the cross-industry exposure. Different industries follow different best practices, and working for them gives you that exposure. It is not only interesting but also a motivating factor for me.

The industry is seeing a drastic shift at the moment. There is an acute dearth of good talent and attrition is through the roof across every small, mid and large-scale agency. I would really like the industry to come together and work on training more resources, instead of poaching each other’s talent.

The Weekdays

My day typically starts at 10 am with one meeting, and ends at 8 pm with another. What I love the most during my workday is strategising on future growth plans of the agency and participating in new business development pitches.

Entrepreneurs are perpetually charged in everything they do to help their venture move forward. A fruitful client presentation or positive feedback towards your work is in itself a good enough motivation to get the ball rolling.

The Weekend

Family time and short trips are among the few things I love to do over the weekends. I love driving; taking the car out and driving 100-300 km over the weekend is quite fulfilling. Also, spending time with my daughters, be it watching TV or helping them draw something, is something I cherish. That apart, I look forward to catching up with friends over drinks.

The Toys

My iPhone, MacBook and car are the three devices I cannot live without. My iPhone and MacBook are my lifelines, helping me stay connected day and night. When I need to destress, I go for a drive, and it works wonderfully.

The Logos

Luxury brands are an inspiration to do even better in life. Owning them and wearing them give me a sense of satisfaction of having arrived at a certain level in life. Apparel brands that I like to wear include Valentino, Dior, LV, Gucci and Burberry; a few watch brands that I love and admire include Jacob & Co. and Franck Muller. Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Maybach are car brands I love and admire for their perfection.

