After Hours: Harish Kohli, MD & President, Acer India

The Job

It has been over two decades, and I love working in this industry because the nature of tech keeps me on my toes. I enjoy the challenges of having to be flexible to respond to various situations as the industry moves at a fast pace. Also, there is no new day that is the same as the last, and there are endless opportunities to build my skills, challenge myself, and feel the rush of helping to break barriers between people and technology.

The Weekdays

I begin my day by going through the day’s agenda. I write five things I need to accomplish each day. It brings discipline and focus, and a sense of accomplishment when you tick those off. I have scheduled meetings with my management members, and wherever I need to take important decisions, I keep such meetings for the morning. Also, I like to visit different departments in the office; it gives me the chance to catch up with my team and present myself to new team members.

To recharge in the middle of a busy day, I prefer to take a break from technology and leave myself a few minutes to revive before starting my next commitment. I try to disconnect from emails, phones and texts altogether during this period. I usually take a short walk, or just socialise with my fellow team members.

The Weekend

Being in the technology industry, I strongly believe that disconnecting from technology can give a different perspective to our lives. Most weekends, you’ll find me with friends or family escaping the city. When Sunday night rolls, I go through my emails from the weekend and get my timetable set for Monday. I also read whenever I get the chance — usually autobiographies.

The Toys

From staying fit to being connected with people, technology has become a key part of my life. What I cannot live without is my smartwatch. It helps me track my health and everyday activities.

The Logos

Rado is one of the many brands I admire. I appreciate its design, artistry, and craftsmanship.

