AFTER HOURS: Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliance, India Subcontinent 

The Job

I take pride in the fact that Philips Domestic Appliance has the ability and strength to bring about ease in the everyday life of Indian consumers — making their daily chores convenient and lifestyle, healthier.

I draw energy from people, interacting with my colleagues and customers is something that I love the most about my job. Lastly, the fact that I have the power to help people transform their houses into homes, is a feeling that is irreplaceable. Technology has the power to not just change our lives but also make it efficient. I believe there is a need to expedite integrating more technology into day-to-day functioning through product solutions that bring a meaningful difference to the consumer’s life at home.



The Weekdays

My morning routine includes going on a walk for one hour, rejuvenating myself and preparing for what lies ahead in the day. My daily walk is my ‘walking meditation’, my steadfast ritual to get my body moving and connect with my surroundings. When I am on-ground, at the office, most of my time goes into strategic meetings and planning. I prefer having in-person conversations because I strongly feel that interacting and connecting with people is what recharges me.



The Weekend

I make sure to spend time with family over the weekends, especially my daughter and a lot of catching up happens during that time. I’m a big movie buff so it’s always on my list. Extremely conscious about health and wellness, I also make sure to include some physical activity over the weekend such as going to the gym, doing yoga, or playing table tennis.



The Toys

The one and only gadget I cannot do without is my Apple iPhone. I absolutely admire and respect the brand’s technology and innovations.



The Logos

It is always comfort over brands for me. So, I pick up whatever I like and find comfortable. A brand that I can say I am loyal to is Apple. However, I cherish my TAG watch and when it comes to shoes, my current favourite is Onitsuka Tiger.

