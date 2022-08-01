AFTER HOURS: Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO, BlueStone

The Job



What I love most about my job is the tech-driven nature of it. The way we have been using technology since 2012 to transform customer experience in a traditional category like jewellery is fascinating. The love and warmth that our customers have for the brand and the designs we create, inspires me to work harder towards the growth of the brand, so that we can create more designs and be a part of the celebratory moments of our customers.



I believe that there is still a lack of innovation when it comes to the art of jewellery making and development of new designs. Would love to explore many more indigenous crafts and techniques to give them a modern twist and present them to our ever growing customer base.



The Weekdays



I LIKE TO start my day early. Weekdays are packed with meetings with different departments and teams. Since innovation, technology and research fascinates me the most, I try to work closely with my tech and design teams on a regular basis.



The Weekend



I usually spend my weekends with family and friends either at home, or trying out different restaurants and cuisines. Over the weekend, I make it a point to spend some extra time on fitness to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I keep aside a couple of hours every weekend for myself, to dedicate to thinking, ideating and learning new things or concepts.



The Toys



I LOVE INCORPORATING technology into different aspects of my life. From shopping for the latest sound systems, to installing the smartest home appliances, I enjoy upgrading my home with the latest tech advancements.



The Logos



Apple is one brand that I am truly obsessed with. Apart from this, I am an ardent fan of TATA and all its verticals. In jewellery, the international brand Tiffany has been an aspiration for many years.

