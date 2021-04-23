After Hours: Deepak Salvi, COO and co-founder, Chingari

Short video content is the latest stir in the entertainment industry, and it is here to impress and stay for a long time, says Salvi

The Job

Short video content is the latest stir in the entertainment industry, and it is here to impress and stay for a long time. The market is constantly evolving and there is a pool of creative potential that needs to be explored. I love to interact with creators from different walks of life dispersed across the country. We wish to take them to the world.

India’s canvas, like its diverse regions, is immense yet untapped. We want to set the right platform for its growth. Once creators from the remotest of corners begin to gain popularity and become stars, we shall be content with our vision taking shape. There is happiness in breaking the stereotype that the entertainment industry belongs only to metro cities, because there is immense potential and an equally undying passion amongst creators in smaller towns, too.

The Weekdays

My day would be quite different if it wasn’t for Covid. Nonetheless, it’s still jam-packed with activity. Research on stuff that’s trending checks in as the No.1 activity, followed by team calls, ideation and strategy planning. A major chunk of post-lunch time is dedicated to interacting with creators, understanding creativity from their point of view, limitations that they come across, and innovations that can be tapped. In-between recharges are crucial; I do so by playing with my daughter and having light-hearted conversations with my wife over adrak-wali chai.

The Weekend

Weekends are about self-development and personal wellbeing. I usually engage in different sorts of research, followed by some calorie burning over short walks, badminton and table tennis sessions with friends. Evenings are strictly for play dates with my daughter, family dinners, and watching movies, especially regional and international language titles.

The Toys

Without a speck of doubt, Xbox. It has been an ally for years, and still manages to bring out the kid in me; making me forget time, stress and even food sometimes.

The Logos

Men, as opposed to the opposite gender, hold loyalty towards only a few categories of brands, such as cars, gadgets, watches and perfumes. In cars, who can beat the roar of the Range Rover! In apparels, United Colors of Benetton tops my list, not just for its comfort range of garments, but also for its genuine advertising efforts of bringing the world closer, one ad at a time.

