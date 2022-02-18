After Hours: Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, SOTC Travel

Amazon, CRED are some of his favourite brands

The Job

It is more than just a job for me. My work keeps me excited and engaged. Holidays are always about memories, and trying to constantly innovate and create unforgettable experiences for our customers and their loved ones brings me immense happiness.

Being at the cusp of digital transformation, and the challenges Covid-19 has thrown at us, the travel industry has to be on its toes — constantly experiment with destinations and explore new opportunities that can keep the business going. For instance, over the past 18-24 months, due to limited reopening of international borders, bringing Incredible India to Indians has been quite exhilarating. I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the effort that went behind curating experiences that encouraged Indians to explore the unseen and unexplored parts of India.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser, and mostly brimming with creative and strategic ideas between 4 and 6 am. Most of my preparation, be it for business plans or reviews, happens during the early hours. After a quick dose of the daily news, I head to the office.

My day typically is filled with meetings — overseeing and strategising for the business or travelling to stores across the country to meet our local teams and partners on ground to get a good sense of the market and our customers that helps us plan and think ahead of the curve. Evenings are usually quieter. A brief catch-up with family about the day’s events is a must.

The Weekend

My weekends are dedicated to spending quality time with my family. Watching a movie or listening to music with my daughter, cooking a special meal for the family or a long drive outside Mumbai truly helps me de-stress and rejuvenate before getting back to the grind.

The Toys

I spend most of my time on my iPad or my phone, reading and watching anything that’s new, interesting and exciting.

The Logos

I truly admire brands like Amazon and their constant obsession with the customer. Closer home, CRED is one brand that has truly amazed me in recent times, for how it is trying to solve problems based on customer trust. Additionally, its user interface is incredible.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook