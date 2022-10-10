After Hours: Chirag Gupta, Founder, 4700BC

The Job

THE MOST EXCITING part of the job is that every day there is a new challenge. Every time we grow, month to month, the kinds of challenges are different. The type of client we reach out to at every business scale is also different. There are problems we need to solve at every level. For example, if we grew 2x last year, the challenge in building the team, employee engagement, etc., was different. I am sure that six months down the line, as our growth is again multiplying, we will come across different challenges. So to cut it short, I love challenges and am not someone who enjoys monotony. This job is giving me these new challenges every day, which I love to solve.

I honestly have no complaints but I think that to grow at a personal level one has to have more intelligent people around, and I am lucky enough to have a lot of them — people who believe in the brand, the product, like I do and keep me on my toes. More and more people like this will make my job more exciting and help me grow and focus on many other things.

The Weekdays

THE FIRST PART of the day goes to getting my own work done, basically following up on emails and messages that are missed or pending tasks. The second half is usually where I do my interactions and meetings and when I meet the respective teams. I believe unique building opportunities are what excites me during the day.

The Weekend

I HAVE TWO requirements: My family and my daughter around me and no phone around. This is the only way I can regain energy for the coming Monday.

The Toys

I NEED FAST machines around me, so obviously, Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, iMac, and Macbook. I do a lot of my work on WhatsApp because I am mostly travelling.

The Logos

APPLE PRODUCTS ARE my favourite. As a company, we are very design-focused in terms of our products, and we get inspired by similar products with clean labels and clean designs that fit the kind of theory we have for our products. I am a sports fanatic, and I have a particular love for F1. My favourite team is Ferrari.

