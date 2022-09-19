After hours: Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder, Wakefit.co

The Job



Every day at work is an enriching experience, where I learn something new. Interesting developments that emerge on the job across various departments and functions render opportunities for me to consistently experiment, ideate, devise strategies and innovate to answer questions and solve challenges.



We, as entrepreneurs, constantly look for growth at every juncture, but I believe that we must endeavour to view growth holistically, as a sum of all its parts.

The Weekdays



EVERY DAY IS different. What I look forward to the most is engaging with every team and speaking to them on work and beyond, brain-storming and investing time in activities that inspire us every day.



As we have initiated 2-2:30pm as our official nap time at Wakefit.co, I take this time to recharge and recentre myself through meditation and mindfulness.

The Weekend



We are a young and dynamic company and we work six days a week. After having worked intensively through Monday-Saturday over the past decade, I have become acclimated to this system. My Sundays are reserved for spending quality time with my family. I enjoy reading a book, taking a leisurely stroll and engaging in a workout. I would describe my ideal weekend as one that incorporates all of my favourite things to do. I would read an interesting book for the better part of the day, go out and enjoy a nice meal, watch a movie at the theatre and wrap the day up with a long walk or a good workout.

The Toys



I am increasingly mindful of technological dependency and screen-time, which is why I make conscious efforts to reduce my usage of gadgets. I rely on my laptop and my smart-phone to seamlessly fulfil all my requisites. I am judicious in my usage of these gadgets as well. Call it nostalgia or a need to be as gadget-free as possible, but I wouldn’t mind going back to the old feature phones that we once used.

The Logos



I would call myself a functional shopper rather than an indulgent one, and my shopping is dictated by my needs. The brands that I am loyal to and continue shopping from include Levi’s, Nike and Asics. A comfortable pair of jeans and a shirt along with shoes from these brands define my aesthetic.