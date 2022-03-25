After Hours: Bindu Balakrishnan, Country Head, India, DCMN

From Fabindia to Apple are some of her favourite brands

The Job



I love the diversity of my role, as no two days are the same. I’m usually hopping between client work, pitching new business, supporting my team or working on more strategic company-wide topics. Then there’s also the breadth of industries and verticals we work with, from edtech to gaming and everything in between.



In terms of changes in the wider industry, I would love to see a higher percentage of women in leadership roles, especially in the digital space.



The Weekdays



I’m based in Berlin, Germany, while the rest of my team is based in India—so my mornings start very early between catching up with the team and getting my kids ready for school. The first 70% of my day is spent focussing on India and working on projects with my team. The latter part of my day is more focussed on tasks relating to our Berlin headquarters.



Lunchtime is when I typically take a break and recharge. I’ll either catch up on the news (BBC, CNN and The Times of India are my go-tos), or take my dog for a walk while calling family or friends.



The Weekend



I always make time on the weekends to catch up with friends. I’ll either head out for dinner or cook at home while listening to music. I also love to do short trips to nature spots around Berlin. When all else fails, I turn to Netflix.



The Toys



I’m not a big gadget geek, but I couldn’t live without my phone. A lot of conversations with clients and my team happen on Whatsapp, or on a quick phone call. It’s very different when working with the DCMN team in Europe, where we mostly rely on Slack and email. I’m totally ‘team Apple’—from my phone and laptop, to watch and headphones.



The Logos



Given my passion for space, I admire SpaceX and all the other companies founded by Elon Musk, including Tesla and Neuralink. I’m especially impressed by his recent work in Ukraine, deploying SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites over the country. When it comes to clothes, I love Fabindia.

