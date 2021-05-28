After Hours: Bala Sarda, founder, Vahdam India

From Forest Essentials to Apple are some of his favourite brands

The Job

The ability to take an Indian product global is something that is very exciting, and drives all of us at Vahdam India. The favourite part of my job is to read emails sent by Indians settled abroad on realising that Vahdam is an Indian brand. Those emails are the most heartfelt, and make me proud.

The day we started Vahdam, we knew that if we build a successful business in this category, we can not only make available India’s finest teas, spices and superfoods to consumers under a homegrown label, but also help empower the farmers here, who would ultimately benefit from a positive macro environment for Indian products. I would love for people and companies to build homegrown brands and focus on adding value at source.

The Weekdays

Over the last few years, I have transformed from a night person to a morning person, and I absolutely love it. I usually start my day early, and set an hour or two in the morning to work out. I’m a fitness enthusiast and love weight training. When the lockdown happened last year, I set up a mini gym in my house and got all the essential equipment. I have been very consistent with my workouts since then. More than my body, I think it has really helped me focus better even at work.

Prioritisation, effective time management and delegation have been my personal hacks for managing time better and maintaining a work-life balance. I usually end the day watching a couple of episodes of a TV series or a documentary on Netflix. I also love reading autobiographies of business leaders. I do miss working with my team in person.

The Weekend

I love spending time with my friends on weekends. I also picked up golf last year during the lockdown and have been hooked.

The Toys

My iPhone and MacBook are two gadgets I cannot do without. I think I can run my entire life and company with those two devices.

The Logos

I personally love the luxury ayurveda brand Forest Essentials. I admire how they have become the quintessential Indian beauty brand that combines the ancient beauty rituals of ayurveda with a modern aesthetic, and have revolutionised the Indian skincare movement.

