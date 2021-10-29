After Hours: Ashish Shah, Co-founder & COO, Pepperfry

Over the past decade, we have democratised furniture buying in India, says Shah

The Job

I like the fact that we are pioneering the way consumers will buy furniture and home products in future across the globe. Over the past decade, we have democratised furniture buying in India. Most learnings for us have happened by doing things for the first time in our category, and from the feedback we received from our customers. Just the challenge of trying new things, failing and getting it right the next time keeps me excited, and on the edge, to do best. I am also proud of how we have been able to create an impact in the livelihoods of thousands of merchants, partners, artisans, craftsmen and people who work with us every day.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser. The first few hours, 5:30-8:30 am, are the most precious in my life. I like to start my day alternating between yoga and light exercises at the gym. I reach the office early and try to finish off my emails, etc, before I initiate any interactions. Weekdays are fairly intense and mostly packed till late evening, and then there are many fun-filled chit-chats with colleagues. I do not seek work-life balance; in fact, it’s fairly balanced in the sense that weekdays are for work and weekends for family and friends.

The Weekend

My morning routine of waking up early remains the same on weekends, too. I start my day early and love exploring Mumbai on foot with my son and daughter. There is so much more you see of the city when you do it on foot. It’s my favourite pastime and exercise — keeps me fit physically and mentally. I firmly believe in ‘solvitur ambulando’ (a Latin phrase that means ‘it is solved by walking’).

Weekends are also spent trying new cuisines at places in Mumbai, and meeting friends. Evenings are spent watching movies with family.

The Toys

My laptop and phone need to be nearby most times. I try to stay connected with the world through social media and chats. I use Alexa quite a bit at home to listen to music.

The Logos

I like to wear simple, casual stuff that I feel confident and comfortable in. Therefore, I try many brands. My favourite store is Zara at Fort, Mumbai; and my favourite purchases are shoes. I like to keep a pair for every occasion.

