After Hours: Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands

The Job

I run Enormous Brands, an independent advertising agency. One of the most amazing things about this agency is its culture. There’s a fair balance of rigour and creativity in the working of all teams. We believe in bringing a lot of non-linear thinking to the way we arrive at marketing solutions, and celebrate creativity and innovative thinking at every level. This makes every day pretty magical for a fair lot of us.

This industry is full of very talented people, and the value that we bring to businesses is quite incomparable.

What bothers me is the fact that the industry doesn’t get the value that it really deserves. Some of the smartest people in town work here, and yet all of them couldn’t figure out how to create the right value for the industry. When influencers get paid more than creative brains, there’s trouble ahead for ideas and innovations.

The Weekdays

My week is actually quite fluid, and things change at the drop of a hat. There are some things, in such a scenario, that I like to keep constant: like cycling every morning and making my own breakfast. Everything else after that is unpredictable. Most of my day is spent in client conversations about how to build their brands in a changed environment. However, the part I like the most is when we internally brainstorm about solving business problems with creativity and insights. Reviewing younger people’s ideas can truly inspire you.

Whenever the day gets to me, I like to spend some time with my friends at Dunder Mifflin. Five minutes of the series The Office usually puts a big smile on my face.

The Weekend

I typically have a six-day week. The one day I get is essentially about catching up with entertainment or with close friends. Every other weekend, I also like to cycle a long circuit of about 40 km. There’s no bigger de-stresser than that.

The Toys

My biggest fixation is my DSLR. I shoot a ton of black and whites every month. Even being an amateur photographer makes you a much better observer of life. I love my music, and my Marshall speakers keep me company on most days through work and leisure. I’m eyeing a certain hubless e-bike that I’m contemplating buying off a Kickstarter project.

The Logos

As long as I have my Narciso Rodriguez and Happy Socks, all the other logos on or around me can do whatever the hell they please.

