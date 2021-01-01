After Hours: Ashish Gupta, brand head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

The Indian automobile industry has come a long way to become a global manufacturing hub, says Gupta

The Job

I have been passionate about machines and cars, specifically, since I was a kid. There are a very few people who get the opportunity to follow their passion and turn it into their work. Today, when I step into my office, I feel proud and happy that I followed my passion and got the opportunity to make a difference in the profession that I love.

The Indian automobile industry has come a long way to become a global manufacturing hub. However, I would love to see a change in the pace of infrastructure development in general, and the requirement for higher focus on safety. I truly believe that we, as automobile manufacturers, must keep the safety of our customers at the centre of our design and manufacturing processes.

The Weekdays

I usually have an early start to my day, as I like to go for a run/ jog or work out at home. I prefer to have an organised day, where everything goes as per schedule (which usually doesn’t happen!). I plan meetings with my brand verticals well in advance, and that gives me ample time to prepare myself. I also look forward to some brainstorming sessions with my team.

When you do something that you are passionate about, you don’t need to recharge yourself. Jogging and working out in the morning energise my body, and a balanced diet helps me get through the day. In the evenings, I like to have some quality time with my family, getting to know about their day.

The Weekend

Weekends are strictly for family and friends. I make it a point to spend my weekends with my close ones, watch movies, go on a long drive or for a quiet lunch or dinner. I love food, so weekends are often also about trying out new eateries and restaurants. On some weekends, I like to catch up on reading as well.

The Toys

I absolutely love my watches; can never get enough of them. Lately, home automation has caught my fancy, and I have been trying to link up many of my home devices and appliances to apps on my mobile, though not always successfully.

The Logos

Armani is one brand that I like. I just love the look and feel of its designs and consistency of appeal, and its beautifully constructed fragrances especially.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook