AFTER HOURS: Ashish Chhabra, JOINT MD, Hygienic Research Institute

The Job



In order to be successful in one’s career, one has to be passionate about work and it is no different for me. I have been working in this industry from day one and have never looked back. What drives me the most is the process of understanding the consumer and formulating the right creative approach for our brands — Streax and Vasmol. The thought of making someone look beautiful and glamorous is what makes me love my job and the industry that we operate in. One thing, however, that I would like to see changing is the pre-conceived notions of beauty in society. We need to be more open to adapting all kinds of beauty.



The Weekdays



Having a fixed routine for the weekdays is very important for me as it helps in remaining focussed and be more organised. I make sure to start my day with my prayers and my workout routine for one hour which I would not miss for anything. That keeps me upbeat all through the day.



Once in office, I have a one-hour round-up meeting with my team to understand the requirements on the ongoing work and plan the day better. For recharging myself during the day, I like to have a tea-time break or take the lunch break with my team where I avoid discussing work related stuff. It helps me to connect with my team and know them better. My day ends with having dinner with my family and spending time with them.



The Weekend



Weekends are the most awaited days for everyone and I make sure to keep those two days for my family and friends. I unwind with an hour of meditation in the morning, and in the evenings I will be mostly found with my friends socialising at a few of my favourite places in Mumbai.



The Toys



Some of the brands which I truly admire are Streax, Rolex, Apple, Armani, Gucci, and Adidas. And the cars that I love to ride are Mercedes, BMW and Range Rover.



The Logos



Nobody can function these days without their electronic gadgets. For my personal life as well as my professional life, these gadgets help me to plan my day and routine in a much better and productive way. I cannot live without my iPhone and iPad.

