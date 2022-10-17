After Hours: Arnold Su, Business Head – Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

The Job



Being a part of this IT world makes one witness the ever-evolving technology and the horizon of opportunities that it opens for a brand like Asus. Another bright side is that as a business manager, I get to work with a culturally diverse team of talented people in India.

Though in terms of product development, the IT industry is quite advanced, it’s the customer experience where I feel we should act fast. Also, first-party data is the foundation for understanding our customers better. We have over 5 million members registered on our member portal. We plan to leverage this data to garner customer insights.



The Weekdays



I plan MY schedule a month in advance, and keep a few empty time slots for urgent meeting requests. My day starts with routine meetings and discussions. In the middle of the day, I feel a need to recharge myself a bit, so I enjoy my cup of coffee. I also prefer to stand through the afternoon meetings to avoid feeling tired. Since Covid restrictions have been eased, I restarted my market visits. Meeting my team members and partners has become an important part of my updated daily routine. When it comes to nights, I call it a day with jogging, especially when I am in Taiwan.



Another interesting part of my routine is having a comprehensive view. For that, I read a lot, and write case studies around ideas that intrigue me and can be correlated with our ongoing circumstances.



The Weekend



If I am in India, I wake up early to go jogging. Post that, I go to Starbucks and read a book or a magazine. I also go to the market with a customer’s perspective to check our own stores and also the competitors’. If I am in Taiwan, I wake up my two kids, play with them, make them breakfast and then take them for a nice lunch. We love to go outdoors. After my kids go for an afternoon nap, I go either cycling or swimming, depending on my training calendar.



The Toys



I am a marathon runner. I also started to prepare myself for a triathlon, so I can’t live without my Garmin watch, it’s well-aligned with the advanced sports metrics. Apart from that, I also try different flagship phones. Recently I bought an Apple watch, which links

with my phone and displays my kids’ photos.



The Logos



When it comes to fitness, I love Adidas and Nike — both brands offer equally good products. For cycling, I love Giant, also a Taiwanese brand. I like what it advocates for as a brand.