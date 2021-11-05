After Hours: Arjun Mohan, CEO, India, upGrad

I like spending my weekends working out, and spending time with my wife and daughter, says Mohan

The Job

I have always been passionate about businesses that have the power to transform the world. Education is one such sector that has deep-rooted consequences for an individual and, by extension, their families and dependents. It can empower and transform lives or lead to harsh consequences. Therefore, working towards solving these challenges for the society at large, and ushering in a positive impact on someone’s life is something I aspire to do every day at work. I want consumers to understand the effectiveness of online education in today’s competitive environment, and how it can benefit everyone in the long run and transform lives for the better.

The Weekdays

I start my day early and hit the gym. After reading the newspapers, I start work at 9 am, which involves reviewing all the revenue/ marketing plan dashboards, responding to emails, and meeting my team and reviewing performance. I am a big believer of regular and rigorous reviews and hence, I spend most of my time on the same. I normally have a working lunch and close meetings at 5 pm. Work is exciting enough to keep me charged up all day!

The Weekend

I like spending my weekends working out, and spending time with my wife and daughter. I like going for runs which keeps the mind sharp and gives me time for more strategic thinking. Otherwise, the weekends are reserved for the family, and some PlayStation time.

The Toys

I got hooked onto gaming gadgets when, as a VLSI engineer, I worked on the PS3. The love continued, and I have owned quite a few PlayStations, Xboxes and Nintendos since then. These devices are a marvel in hardware engineering, and are the first places where the latest tech is used.

The Logos

More than brand-centric, I’m a design and convenience person. My comfort lies with Indian brands like Louis Philippe and Van Heusen, since I feel they have good designs and quality at great prices. White is my go-to colour. But, of course, nothing can have my loyalty more than the branded upGrad T-shirt.

