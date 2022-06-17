AFTER HOURS: Anuj Arora, Global CMO, Symphony

The Job



The benefits of working with a global mandate is that you get a macro view of consumer priorities and trends across geographies. While India itself is also diverse in terms of preferences regarding products, occasions for buying, etc., there are some human truths which I have seen to be global in nature. More and more consumers are getting more conscious about sustainability, impact on environment and that itself is a strong wake call for brands to “walk the talk”, not just create campaigns around it. The importance of purpose is higher than ever before.



The Weekdays



A typical day would include meetings with different internal and external stakeholders like sales, customer service, D2C team, agencies, etc. I always look forward to working towards creating a new solution to solve a business or consumer problem.



I am an avid reader and usually take some time out during the day to keep myself abreast of the latest campaigns and innovations done across industries not just in India but globally.



The Weekend



Weekend is a very hectic affair where I need to keep a balance between family time and personal pursuits. I have two small children who are very energetic and want me to spend maximum time with them.

During my personal ‘me time’, I like consuming OTT content and reading books. I have recently started watching Ozark and am already hooked on it.



The Toys



My favourite gadgets would be my phone and my Kindle. Music, office, and content on the go!



The Logos



Two of my favourite brands are Feviquik and Fevicol. They have created their permanent space in the consumer mindscape and are very profitable brands for many decades.



Other brands that I admire are Decathalon and Ikea. Their consumer experience across touchpoints is fabulous and they are true examples of category killers.

