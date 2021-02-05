After Hours: Anmol Gill, head, customer marketing, Bacardi India

Diversity opens the doors to new avenues for growth for the community and the nation, says Gill

The Job

My job offers me opportunities to add value and create an impact on business and brand growth. It also gives me a chance to be a part of the personal and professional journeys of my team and colleagues. Bacardi has a Fearless Founders mentality, whereby everyone is encouraged to act from a founder perspective courageously. Being a family-owned business, Bacardi is an organisation that treats everyone like a part of a large family. These values help me bring my creative, happy self to work and create some very fulfiling projects. The icing on the cake in my job is the opportunity to work for iconic brands — gorgeous liquids made with such craftsmanship!

I would like our industry to have more cultural and gender-diverse roles. For the holistic development of any industry, and surrounding communities, it’s critical to have a broader perspective. Diversity opens the doors to new avenues for growth for the community and the nation.

The Weekdays

My work days are usually fully packed, owing to my love for following a strict regimen. In the WFH mode, this has helped me balance work, kids, family and home well. I look forward to virtual team meetings at work. These have helped me feel more connected to my colleagues than ever before, probably because I get a sneak peek into their personal spaces, and get to say hello to their families.

My TheraBand bands and yoga mat help me recharge with a few stretches in the middle of a busy day. To ensure some off-screen time, I often book walk-and-talk telephonic meetings. I’ve also learnt to squeeze in a bit of the weekend into the weekdays.

The Weekend

I look forward to spending quality time with my family on the weekends. I love to unwind by cooking, reading or watching some fascinating content. While drawing is my go-to relaxation activity, I find cleaning very therapeutic, too.

The Toys

Apart from my phone, I don’t have an obsession with any other gadget. I think it’s more about being application crazy, than gadget crazy.

The Logos

A brand’s authenticity and craftsmanship help me understand its value proposition. Sustainability also plays a crucial role in my decision. I am a big fan of Asics sneakers, for the kind of technology it invests in their commitment to enhancing the consumer experience. I prefer Huggies for diapers, and Boutique for accessible, organic Ayurveda. Homegrown brands Paper Boat and Nappa Dori are also my favourites.

