After hours: An interview with Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder, Vedantu

The Job

Work is uniquely inspiring every day. I am a co-founder but also a teacher at heart. I have always believed that teaching is something that has the potential to change the world for good.

The entrepreneur in me has always been inspired by the growth of the sector, alongside the tech innovations that influence the lives of millions of students.

The Weekdays

Every day comes with a different challenge. But I keep a few things constant — a routine of sorts. Three days a week I keep some time aside to play badminton. Once that is done, I set my priorities for the day, check my mails, and revert on important communications, about an hour before my meetings start, post which I follow my calendar. My EA reserves the first half of the day for core pod meetings and the second half for general ones. We have some creative brainstorming meetings and/or updates on innovation, which I find very fulfilling. Talking to the teams about our vision, interacting with Vedans and sharing ideas with them, looking at student testimonials/reviews and teaching in general energises me. I also like to incorporate walking in my routine.

Apart from these, the second half of Thursday is always blocked, there are strictly no meetings or discussions. I spend this time on deep work and/or to dive into something which requires my uninte-rrupted attention. On Fridays, I have a date night with my wife, and that’s a priority.

The Weekend

I work on Saturdays, but I try and keep it light. I use this time for interviews, teaching sessions, brainstorming, longer meetings, etc. I also tend to plan outings with Anand and Pulkit, my co-founders. This friendship is something which is very precious to me, and I love spending time with them.

Also read: YuppTV bags broadcasting rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

The Toys

In terms of work, I am a Chromebook buff. I have been using it for the last five years, but now, I have my eye on the HP Dragonfly. Apart from that, I love using my tablet — a Samsung S8, which is my go-to device. Then of course there’s my phone, a Samsung Note 10 and Samsung Bods Pro, which I simply cannot do without, especially at work.

I am also an avid photographer. So, my camera gear — Canon EOD RP and associated lenses — are very important to me. For reading, I use Kindle Oasis.

The Logos

I am a Calvin Klein jeans person; I wear them all the time! When it comes to gadgets, I am more of a Google guy than an Apple fanatic. I do admire Apple, but I prefer using Google products and I’m more into the Google ecosystem.